Nearly 100 Dead In Syria Following Earthquake - Health Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Nearly 100 Dead in Syria Following Earthquake - Health Official

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least 99 people have died in Syria as a result of the Monday earthquake, while another 334 were injured, a senior health official told Sputnik.

The Syrian SANA state news agency reported on Monday that 42 people had died in Syria as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey, while another 200 people were injured.

"According to updated information, 99 people have died, including 50 in Latakia. Across all the provinces, 334 people were injured," Ahmad Damiriyeh said.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia and that numerous buildings collapsed in Aleppo. Several residential buildings collapsed in the suburbs of Latakia, an informed source told Sputnik.

