Nearly 100 Killed After Heavy Rain In India, Nepal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Nearly 100 people have died since Wednesday after heavy rain lashed parts of India and Nepal, officials and media said, and the weather department has predicted more unseasonal rain for the region.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday raised a multi-hazard warning for the country, with heatwave conditions in the western parts and thunderstorms in the eastern and central region.
In the eastern state of Bihar, at least 64 people died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday, a senior official from the state's disaster management department said.
Local media reported that more than 20 people have died in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
India's weather office expects heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over central and eastern India till Saturday.
In Nepal, lightning strikes and heavy rain killed at least eight people, National Disaster Authority officials said.
