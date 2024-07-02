Open Menu

Nearly 100 Killed In Stampede At India Religious Gathering

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Nearly 100 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

Nearly 100 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday, with many others injured, a senior government official said

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Nearly 100 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday, with many others injured, a senior government official said.

A large crowd had gathered near the city of Hathras for a sermon by a popular preacher but a fierce dust storm sparked panic as people were leaving.

Many were crushed or trampled, falling on top of each other, with some collapsing into a roadside drain in the chaos.

"We have confirmed 97 deaths so far and are focusing on providing relief and medical aid for the victims," Chaitra V., divisional commissioner of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.

"The attendees were exiting the venue when a dust storm blinded their vision, leading to a melee and the subsequent tragic incident," she said.

Most of the dead were women, according to state chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi, who told reporters "many injured" have been admitted to hospital.

Lines of ambulances carried the injured to hospitals.

Wailing women and crying men gathered outside one mortuary in the town of Etah, where many of the dead were taken, seeking news of their relatives.

Deadly incidents are common at places of worship during major religious festivals in India, the biggest of which prompt millions of devotees to make pilgrimages to holy sites.

"When the sermon finished, everyone started running out," Shakuntala, a woman who gave only one name, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

"People fell in a drain by the road. They started falling one on top of the other and got crushed to death."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of $2,400 to the next of kin of those who died and $600 to those injured in the "tragic incident".

"My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones... I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

President Droupadi Murmu said the deaths were "heart-rending" and offered her "deepest condolences".

- Grim record -

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Storm Prime Minister Social Media Narendra Modi Road Died Hathras Aligarh Women All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

25 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

25 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

4 minutes ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

4 minutes ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

4 minutes ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

4 minutes ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

4 minutes ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

4 minutes ago
 DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absen ..

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

4 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusi ..

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

4 minutes ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World