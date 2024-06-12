Nearly 100 Makkah-based Scouts Serve Pilgrims In This Year’s Hajj Season
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) As many as 96 scouts and leaders from the General Administration of education in Makkah Region are participating together with the scouts of the Saudi Ministry of Education in serving the pilgrims of the House of God for this year’s Hajj season 1445 H.
Sixty-four leaders and scouts participated from Makkah, 16 from Al-Layth, and 16 from Al-Qunfudhah.
The participation of scouts contributes to serving pilgrims and facilitating their performance of Hajj rituals. It also is an extension of the efforts of the Ministry of Education in preparing students and employees to practice various scouting programs and activities and work within national and community groups to obtain necessary knowledge and skills.
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From World
-
Media minister visits Interior Ministry’s pavilion at Hajj Media Hub6 minutes ago
-
Turkish president receives Brazil’s foreign minister6 minutes ago
-
Titmus shatters 200m freestyle world record weeks before Olympics16 minutes ago
-
Greece bracing for heat wave with mandatory closures for businesses, schools26 minutes ago
-
Ukraine summit in Switzerland: what Kyiv wants36 minutes ago
-
Titmus shatters 200m freestyle world record weeks before Olympics46 minutes ago
-
The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam46 minutes ago
-
Gaza war rages as mediators study Palestine group reply to truce plan56 minutes ago
-
More than 35 dead, dozens injured in Kuwait building fire56 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health Cluster assesses healthcare needs of over 500,000 Pilgrims1 hour ago
-
Macron asks backing from all 'able to say no to extremes' in snap vote1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Russian President on National Day1 hour ago