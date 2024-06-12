Nearly 100 Makkah-based scouts serve pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) As many as 96 scouts and leaders from the General Administration of education in Makkah Region are participating together with the scouts of the Saudi Ministry of Education in serving the pilgrims of the House of God for this year’s Hajj season 1445 H.

Sixty-four leaders and scouts participated from Makkah, 16 from Al-Layth, and 16 from Al-Qunfudhah.

The participation of scouts contributes to serving pilgrims and facilitating their performance of Hajj rituals. It also is an extension of the efforts of the Ministry of Education in preparing students and employees to practice various scouting programs and activities and work within national and community groups to obtain necessary knowledge and skills.