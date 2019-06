(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Nearly 100 people were detained in Moscow during a peaceful but unsanctioned march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor said.

"Ninety four people have already been detained in Moscow," the monitor said.