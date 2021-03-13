UrduPoint.com
Nearly 100 People Detained During New Protest In US' Portland - Police

Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:24 PM

About 100 people were detained in the Pearl District of the US city of Portland during a protest the night before, Portland Police Bureau said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) About 100 people were detained in the Pearl District of the US city of Portland during a protest the night before, Portland Police Bureau said on Saturday.

Portland has been a site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of last year.

"Officers detained a group of about 100 in a march that devolved into property destruction in the Pearl District," the police said in a statement.

The protesters were said to engage in criminal behavior, including vandalism.

"They [officers] created a perimeter around the group on Northwest Marshall Street between Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 14th Avenue. The group was advised that they were being detained for investigation of crimes, they were not free to leave, and they should comply with officers' lawful orders," the statement read.

The demonstrators, however, started throwing rocks and cans at officers, in response to which, police used pepper spray and one impact munition. As a result, thirteen people were charged with crimes.

