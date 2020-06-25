Nearly 100 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia: official

Nearly 100 Rohingya from Myanmar, including 30 children, have been rescued from a rickety wooden boat off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, a maritime official said Wednesday

Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Nearly 100 Rohingya from Myanmar, including 30 children, have been rescued from a rickety wooden boat off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, a maritime official said Wednesday.

Images shot from Indonesian rescue boats showed dozens of children and adults, many weeping, after they had been plucked from their vessel by local fishermen.

"The boat with Rohingya onboard was broken and floating in the middle of the sea when the fishermen found them," said Muhammad Nasir, head of the maritime authority in Sumatra's northernmost Aceh province.

They had gone without food for several days, officials said.

Malaysia and Indonesia are favoured destinations for Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, with thousands trying a perilous escape via smugglers across the sea every year.

Around a million live in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh, where human trafickers also run lucrative operations promising to find them sanctuary abroad.

Their plight has been compounded in recent months by the coronavirus, with boats of asylum seekers turned away for fear they may be harbouring the deadly virus.

Amnesty International Indonesia's executive director Usman Hamid urged authroties to treat the latest arrivals humanely.

"These children, women and men have likely been at sea for weeks, if not months, and their basic needs, such as food, clothes, water, medicines and proper shelter, must be met," he said.