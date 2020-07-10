Nearly 100 US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Lift Restrictions on International Students - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Nearly a hundred US lawmakers in a letter to the Homeland Security Department (DHS) urged the Trump administration to lift restrictions that would force international students to leave the United States if they are enrolled in only online courses full-time at American colleges and universities.

"ICE's [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] arbitrary new policy is irrational and xenophobic, and risks the health of students, faculty, and staff. We urge you to rescind this proposed policy immediately and to collaborate productively with institutions of higher education to enable a smooth start to the academic year for all students," the letter to acting DHS Chief Chad Wolf and ICE Deputy Director Matthew Albence said on Thursday.

The lawmakers also requested a briefing from both administration officials to discuss the administration's rationale behind this decision.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Edward Markey, Jeffrey Merkley, and other US lawmakers co-signed the letter.

The lawmakers emphasized students resorted to online courses as a cautious measure to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Moreover, the lawmakers underscored that the Trump administration's mishandling of the pandemic has created conditions that make it unsafe yet to have students return to school campuses.

The lawmakers also pointed out that schools are developing plans consistent with mitigation measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.