Nearly 1,000 Migrants Returned To Libyan Shores Since Start Of 2020 - IOM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Nearly 1,000 Migrants Returned to Libyan Shores Since Start of 2020 - IOM

Almost 1,000 migrants have been returned to the shores of Libya since the start of 2020 and taken to detention facilities amid clashes in the country, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Almost 1,000 migrants have been returned to the shores of Libya since the start of 2020 and taken to detention facilities amid clashes in the country, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"At least 953 migrants, among them 136 women and 85 children, have been returned to Libyan shores in the first two weeks of 2020," the release said. "Most were disembarked in Tripoli and all were taken to detention centers."

More than 230 other individuals, who have left Libya since January 1 amid the escalation of hostilities and the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the country, were also rescued by non-governmental search and rescue vessels in the Mediterranean during the same period.

Some 1,000 other migrants who had volunteered to return home are still trapped inside Libya due to the unsafe environment in and around Tripoli.

IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda said in the release that in the coming days, the agency plans to assist about 500 of them to return to their countries of origin with a minimum degree of security.

