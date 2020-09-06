Nearly 1,000 New COVID19 Cases Confirmed in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is approaching 250,000 with 988 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 249,985.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,325.

In the past 24 hours, only one new death from COVID-19 was confirmed in Germany, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Around 223,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute says the increase in COVID-19 cases in Germany has stabilized in the past week.

A week ago, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stood at around 241,800 while the country's total COVID-19 death toll was nearly 9,300.