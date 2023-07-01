Nearly 1,000 People Detained, Over 230 Buildings Damaged in France Amid Unrest - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Nearly 1,000 people have been detained in France overnight, around 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire during the continuing unrest in the country, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior ministry.

The report said that 994 people had been apprehended and that the protesters caused material damage by starting 2,560 fires in public places.

The unrest also affected 31 police departments, 16 offices of the municipal police and 11 gendarmerie barracks, the broadcaster reported.

Additionally, the preliminary data showed that 79 police officers and gendarmes had been wounded during the protests, according to the French Interior Ministry.

On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles.