Nearly 1,000 Police, Military In Bolivia Contract COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

Nearly 1,000 Police, Military in Bolivia Contract COVID-19

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Nearly 1,000 police and military personnel in Bolivia have contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), both departments said.

"We have 527 police officers who, unfortunately, have showed positive results for the coronavirus," Wilson Santamaria, deputy minister of public security, told reporters.

Most police officers serve in the Santa Cruz department.

The Defense Ministry reported 457 cases.

Bolivia has 31,524 cases of coronavirus, with 1,014 deaths and 8,517 recoveries.

