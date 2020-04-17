The number of coronavirus cases among the crew members of the French Navy's aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, and its strike group is approaching 1,000 and may continue to increase, the French Senate's communique reads, following French military doctor Maryline Gygax Genero's statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases among the crew members of the French Navy's aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, and its strike group is approaching 1,000 and may continue to increase, the French Senate's communique reads, following French military doctor Maryline Gygax Genero's statement.

The country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 668 sailors serving with the carrier's strike group have tested positive for the virus. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the Chevalier Paul frigate returned to their base in Toulon on Sunday, 14 days earlier than planned. The majority of those infected serves on Charles de Gaulle.

"Two thousand three hundred sailors of the strike group ... were tested upon their return to Toulon.

Nine hundred forty people tested positive, 645 tested negative, the rest [of the results] are yet unknown," the communique read.

It added that 500 sailors aboard the Charles de Gaulle carrier had COVID-19 symptoms, 20 were hospitalized, eight were receiving oxygen and one was taken to intensive care. Those crew members whose tests were negative have been quarantined for two weeks.

France has recorded a total of 108,847 coronavirus infections, with 17,920 fatal cases. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended the nationwide movement restrictions, which had been introduced due to the epidemic, until May 11. Afterward, the country is set to gradually reopen kindergartens, schools and universities.