Nearly 1,000 Tourists Stranded In New Zealand Town After Landslides Cut Off Roads- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) At least 970 tourists have been stranded in the New Zealand town of Franz Josef after a landslide cut off roads as a result of heavy rains, media reported Sunday.

Road communication with the town, which is usually the last stop for tourists heading to the nearby Franz Josef glacier, will not be restored until at least Friday, online news outlet Stuff reported citing New Zealand authorities as saying.

It may take up to six weeks to clear State Highway 6 which connects the town with the rest of New Zealand's South Island, regional mayor Bruce Smith told the newspaper.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been battering the country since Friday, with numerous washed out highways and flooded areas seen on both islands.

According to Smith, the city administration is organizing food supplies. If necessary, the authorities intend to deliver additional food supplies to the city by air. According to newspaper New Zealand Herald, the country's Foreign Ministry will provide support to blocked tourists.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that emergency services are working on accessing hard to reach areas, adding that she will be visiting the area with Minister of Civil Defense Hon Peeni Hanare.

More Stories From World

