Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest - Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 11 (Sputnik) - A total of 9,900 people were detained in Kazakhstan amid the unrest, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports said over 7,900 people were detained in connection with the unrest.

"Interior Ministry: 9,900 people were detained by law enforcement officers," a report in a Telegram channel, which posts information from Kazakh departments, said.