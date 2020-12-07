UrduPoint.com
Nearly 10,000 People Evacuated Due To Flood In Indonesia's Aceh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:06 PM

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 9,988 people were evacuated in Aceh province's East Aceh district as a two-meter high flood has hit the area, according to the District Disaster Mitigation Agency.

"Due to heavy rains for three days that caused a river to overflow in the area, several locations are submerged by 200-centimeter high waters," the agency's Head Ashadi was quoted by Antara news agency as saying on Monday.

Ashadi said the areas affected by the biggest ever flood in the district include the villages of Payah Laman and Ule Jalan in Banda Alam sub district.

"Almost all villages in Banda Alam are inundated. A number houses have even been swept by the spate," he said, adding that other areas in the district are flooded with waters between the height of 30 and 120 centimeters.

The flood has affected 17,648 houses in 226 villages in the district, he said, expressing worry that more rains would fall and the flood might be higher.

