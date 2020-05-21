UrduPoint.com
Nearly 10,000 People Lost Jobs in Japan Since February Due to COVID-19 - Reports

Close to 10,000 people lost job in Japan since February, with the number of job losses surging after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over COVID-19, Japanese media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Close to 10,000 people lost job in Japan since February, with the number of job losses surging after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over COVID-19, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing data provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, 9,569 jobs had been lost in Japan in the period from February to this past Wednesday. In February alone, the number of job losses totaled 282. It then grew to 835 in March, 2,654 in April and a whopping 5,798 in May.

"We fear more jobs may be lost," the report quoted an unnamed senior ministry official as saying.

It was argued by the agency that layoffs and termination of contracts, especially in small- and medium-sized businesses, surged from April, the month when Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency, with ensuing business closures and mandatory self-isolation.

Even the government subsidies for helping businesses cover part of the leave allowance for staff who are temporarily out of work did not help the employment decline, hitting especially hard the workers in tourism and food services, according to the report.

Kyodo cited calculations by the Japanese-based Chubu Region Institute for Social and Economic Research to say that up to 3.01 million jobs can be lost in the year from this March to 2021 in a worst-case scenario.

