Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

ANKARA, 27 Aug (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) -:A total of 116,988 vehicles were registered in Turkey in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Friday.

The figure fell 15.8% from the same month last year but posted a month-on-month rise of 12.

1%, TurkStat said.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to traffic topped 24.8 million by the end of July, TurkStat said.

Automobiles accounted for 54% of new registrations, followed by motorcycles with 24.3%, small trucks 14.7%, and tractors 3.7%.