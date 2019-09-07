Nearly 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Nearly 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Nearly 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,163 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 352 people (including 105 women and 180 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 811 people (including 243 women and 414 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. According to UN estimates, as of July 4, there were over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, now hosting about 1 million and 660,000 refugees, respectively.

