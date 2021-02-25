UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 12.5Mln Syrians Lack Regular Access To Food - UN Under-Secretary-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:09 PM

Nearly 12.5Mln Syrians Lack Regular Access to Food - UN Under-Secretary-General

The number of people who are food-insecure in Syria has reached almost 12.5 million over the last year, representing 60 percent of that country's population, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The number of people who are food-insecure in Syria has reached almost 12.5 million over the last year, representing 60 percent of that country's population, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Thursday.

"Around 60 percent of the Syrian population, that's nearly 12.5 million people, do not now have regular access to enough safe and nutritious food. An additional 4.5 million people have fallen into this category over the last year," Lowcock told the UN Security Council.

Lawcock attributed the surge to multiple shocks that Syria's already fragile economy has experienced over the last 18 months.

Among them are the depreciation of the Syrian Pound, which has inflated food prices by more than 200 percent, he said.

The increase in the cost of food has substantially dwindled the Syrians' purchasing power by some 20 percent, Lowcock said.

"Millions of Syrians are resorting to desperate measures to survive," he said.

In addition, more than half a million children under the age of five are diagnosed with stunting due to chronic malnutrition, Lowcock added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Syrian Pound (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IMF Actively Assessing Risks, Benefits From Digita ..

1 minute ago

Final list of Senate Candidates from Kyber Pakhtun ..

1 minute ago

DGMOs hotline contact to help control CFVs along L ..

1 minute ago

German President Warns Against Burning Bridges Wit ..

1 minute ago

Tax awareness educational sessions held in Rawalpi ..

5 minutes ago

Montenegro Receives First Shipment of Sputnik V CO ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.