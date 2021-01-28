UrduPoint.com
Nearly 128,000 People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Finland - Health Institute

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Nearly 128,000 Finnish citizens have been vaccinated against the coronavirus by Thursday, the result of a month-long vaccination campaign, the national institute for health and welfare THL reported.

"A total of 127,783 people have been vaccinated," the institute said in a COVID-19 vaccination data update, adding that 10,540 citizens have received two shots.

In particular, it noted that 32,936 people were inoculated in the capital region, including 3,596 local residents who received two shots of the vaccine.

Finland kicked off its mass vaccination campaign on December 27, using the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against the virus.

The THL reported an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus in Finland after a long steady period since last month. To date, the national health authorities have confirmed 43,616 COVID-19 infections and 660 related fatalities.

