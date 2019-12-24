Nearly 1.3 Million Ice Cream Cups in Japan Recalled Over Metal Contamination Fears

One of the biggest Japanese confectionery companies, Morinaga Inc., announced on Tuesday it was recalling roughly 1.28 million units of popular ice cream Sundae Cup over concerns they contain metallic particles

According to the company, between November 28 and December 14, a number of customers complained of extraneous elements in Sundae Cup ice cream. An inspection revealed that during an equipment upgrade at the company's factory in Gunma Prefecture, small metallic particles could have gotten into the product.

"We apologize greatly to our customers and partners for the inconvenience. We will spare no effort to provide better control over the production quality, in order to avoid such situations in the future," the manufacturer said in a press release.

Morinaga Inc. was established in 1899. Its main business activities include the manufacture, purchase, and sale of confectioneries, foods, frozen desserts and health products.