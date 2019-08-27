Nearly 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Almost 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Almost 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,297 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 398 people (including 120 women and 203 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 899 people (including 270 women and 458 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, 10 internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 acres) of land. Fifty-eight explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.