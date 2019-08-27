UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:25 PM

Nearly 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Almost 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Almost 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,297 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 398 people (including 120 women and 203 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 899 people (including 270 women and 458 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, 10 internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 acres) of land. Fifty-eight explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Iran tells US to take 'first step' by ending sanct ..

51 seconds ago

Syria Starts Rebuilding Khan Sheikhoun After Strat ..

53 seconds ago

OPEC+ Monitors Expect Global Oil Inventories to Dr ..

55 seconds ago

OPEC+ Complies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 159% in ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for hosting World ..

21 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) plans to educ ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.