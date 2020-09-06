UrduPoint.com
Nearly 131,500 COVID19 Cases Now Confirmed In Canada - Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada stands at 131,495 with over 370 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Department informs.

Canada's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 9,143 (two new deaths reported in the past 24 hours), according to the government's Saturday data.

Ontario and Quebec have been the most affected by the coronavirus, with over 2,800 and more than 5,760 deaths registered in the two provinces, respectively. Ontario has over 43,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Quebec has registered more than 63,200 cases.

There are currently over 6,200 active COVID-19 cases in Canada. MOre than 116,100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Canada.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada surpassed the 130,000 mark earlier this week.

