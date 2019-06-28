Nearly 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nearly, 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Nearly, 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 1,398 people have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states, including 402 people, among them 120 women and 205 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 996 people, among them 299 women and 508 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the center, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land and destroyed 32 explosives.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.