Nearly 140,000 People Ordered To Evacuate In Southern Japan Due To Typhoon Mawar - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Japanese authorities on Friday issued an order to evacuate for 138,700 residents of the southern prefectures of the country, due to the danger of powerful typhoon Mawar, which is approaching the south-eastern coast of the archipelago, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The highest alert, warning level five, which urges people to take immediate action to ensure their safety, was introduced in Wakayama prefecture for over 12,000 residents. The authorities are calling on people to take shelter above the second floor and to occupy the safest places possible without going outside.

Warning level four, urging people to evacuate to shelters while it is still possible, has been declared in 13 prefectures.

Earlier in the day, this threat level was introduced for 80,500 residents of Ehime and Aichi prefectures over the danger of heavy rain caused by the typhoon.

Currently, the typhoon is some 52 kilometers (32 miles) east-southeast off the coast of Okinawa, but its impact is felt around the eastern coastline of Japan. Due to its slow advance north, the heavy rains have become protracted and are hovering over the same locations. Before Saturday morning, 350 millimeters of rain are expected to fall on Shikoku island, 300 millimeters in the Kansai region, and 250 millimeters of precipitations are due in the Kanto region, where the Japanese capital, Tokyo is located.

