Nearly 15% of Typhoon Hagibis' Victims Died Outdoors Due to Work, Commuting - Survey

Out of the 92 people that died in Typhoon Hagibis, 13 individuals, or nearly 15 percent, died outdoors in a work-related activity, a survey conducted by Japanese broadcaster NHK in collaboration with an expert on human behavior during disasters showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Out of the 92 people that died in Typhoon Hagibis, 13 individuals, or nearly 15 percent, died outdoors in a work-related activity, a survey conducted by Japanese broadcaster NHK in collaboration with an expert on human behavior during disasters showed on Wednesday.

Shizuoka University Professor Motoyuki Ushiyama found that these victims were either at work or on their commute from work.

NHK attributed the deaths of two individuals who were returning home from work, a 75-year-old newspaper delivery man and a 58-year-old food factory employee, to be directly related to their employment. According to Ushiyama, the victims could have survived if they had stayed indoors.

Typhoon Hagibis wrought havoc in central and eastern Japan last month, including in the capital city of Tokyo, and resulted in over $9 billion worth of damages.