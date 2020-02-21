Nearly 150 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces seized 149 kilograms (329 Pounds) of heroin in the eastern Agri province, the local governorate said on Friday.

In a statement, the governor's office said gendarmerie forces recovered the illicit drug from a truck coming from Iran. Later, the truck driver, who is of Iranian origin, was remanded in custody.