UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 150 Kg Of Heroin Seized In Eastern Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:21 PM

Nearly 150 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces seized 149 kilograms (329 pounds) of heroin in the eastern Agri province, the local governorate said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces seized 149 kilograms (329 Pounds) of heroin in the eastern Agri province, the local governorate said on Friday.

In a statement, the governor's office said gendarmerie forces recovered the illicit drug from a truck coming from Iran. Later, the truck driver, who is of Iranian origin, was remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Governor Iran Driver Agri From

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

38 minutes ago

Karachi Kings wins second match of PSL-2020 by 10 ..

1 minute ago

Social welfare committee reviews progress of ongoi ..

1 minute ago

EU Vows to Help Georgia Step Up Security Against C ..

1 minute ago

Turkish president to discuss Idlib with Russia's P ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.