Nearly 150 Kg Of Heroin Seized In Eastern Turkey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:21 PM
Turkish security forces seized 149 kilograms (329 pounds) of heroin in the eastern Agri province, the local governorate said on Friday
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces seized 149 kilograms (329 Pounds) of heroin in the eastern Agri province, the local governorate said on Friday.
In a statement, the governor's office said gendarmerie forces recovered the illicit drug from a truck coming from Iran. Later, the truck driver, who is of Iranian origin, was remanded in custody.