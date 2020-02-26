Nearly 1,500 Service Members From All Branches of US Military to Join Arctic Exercise

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A 10-nation Arctic warfighting exercise in the far northern reaches of Norway in March will include nearly 1,500 US service members representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"In total, some 15,000 personnel will take part in this large-scale, tactical field training exercise, which is being hosted by the Kingdom of Norway. Cold Response 20 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extreme cold weather," the release said.

In addition to the US, the exercise hosted by Norway will also include service members from eight other allied and partner nations, the release added.

The March 9-18 exercise will test critical activities, including command and control interoperability, combined joint combat operations, and combat logistics, according to the release.