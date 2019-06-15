Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Abroad in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Nearly 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,491 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 420 people ([including] 126 women and 215 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,071 people ([including] 321 women and 546 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that no internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 41 explosive devices in the country over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.