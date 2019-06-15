UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Abroad In Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Abroad in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Nearly 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Nearly 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,491 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 420 people ([including] 126 women and 215 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,071 people ([including] 321 women and 546 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that no internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 41 explosive devices in the country over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

20 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

17 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

19 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

26 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

19 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.