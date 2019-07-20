UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:06 PM

Almost 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Almost 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,484 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including 347 people, among them 104 women and 177 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,137 people, among them 341 women and 580 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

In addition, seven internally displaced Syrians have made it back home over the part 24 hours, the center stated.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 316,224 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration and internal displacement. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq.

