Nearly 1,500 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Nearly 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,494 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 379 people (114 women and 194 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh [checkpoints], and 1,115 people (335 women and 569 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," it said.

The ministry estimates that 283,253 Syrians have returned home since July 18, 2018, most of them from Jordan. The UN refugee agency says some 6.6 million Syrians have applied for asylum in 45 countries.