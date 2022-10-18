Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' Petition

About 15,000 UK citizens signed a petition in less than three days to return former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to office amid unpopular economic steps of his successor, Liz Truss, UK outlet Conservative Post said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) About 15,000 UK citizens signed a petition in less than three days to return former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to office amid unpopular economic steps of his successor, Liz Truss, UK outlet Conservative Post said on Tuesday.

"We're nearly at 15000 signatures! Please share and encourage others to sign. Let's make sure the party know who the people want!" the Conservative Post, which created the petition, wrote on Twitter.

The 'Bring Back Boris' petition was launched on October 15. It was signed by over 1,000 people in an hour. On the first day, the outlet collected more than 5,000 signatures.

The authors of the petition believe that Johnson was "undemocratically ousted by a small cabal" of members of the UK parliament.

"Boris is the only person who can save us from electoral catastrophe at the next General Election and demand he be given the opportunity to see out the manifesto we the people voted for," the Conservative Post said in a statement.

The Truss administration has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns of an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who resigned last Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Last Friday, the UK government announced an increase in corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, which was proposed under the government of Boris Johnson and canceled later by Truss after her rise to power. The cancellation of the scheduled increase was one of the measures provided in the strategy to support the economy, as it was expected to raise investments.