Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Nearly 150,000 Asylum Seekers Applied for EU Protection in Q2 2019 - Eurostat

Nearly 150,000 first-time asylum seekers applied for protection in EU member states in the second quarter of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Nearly 150,000 first-time asylum seekers applied for protection in EU member states in the second quarter of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

According to the agency, a total of 149,200 people applied for their first time for asylum in the European Union in the second quarter of 2019.

This was a 5-percent decrease from the first quarter of the year when 157,900 people applied for EU asylum and a 4 percent increase year-on-year.

The majority of applicants were citizens of Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan. The most asylum seekers came from Syria with 16,200 first-time applicants between April and June 2019.

Germany was the country with the highest number of first time asylum applicants � 33,200 � followed by France with 28,600 and Spain with 28,200.

In late August, Eurostat said that nearly 900,000 asylum seekers in the European Union were stuck in "limbo," waiting for their applications to be processed.

According to the statistics agency, since 2014 there have been 3.6 million asylum requests in EU countries, with only 1.8 million resulting in legal protection. Those who remain in the European Union after rejection become illegal immigrants.

