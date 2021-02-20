UrduPoint.com
Nearly 15Mln Texans Affected By Water System Disruptions Amid Snow Storm - State Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Nearly 15 million residents of Texas are currently facing water system disruptions caused by the severe winter weather that swept through the state this week, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson Tiffany Young told Sputnik.

"As of 4:00 p.m., more than 1,300 public water systems have reported disruptions in service due to the weather, affecting more than 14.9 million people, many of them leading to Boil Water Notices," Young said.

