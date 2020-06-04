Nearly 160 Million Americans Received $267Bln in COVID-19 Payments - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US government sent out more than $267 billion in coronavirus (COVID-19) relief money to nearly 160 million Americans over a two-month period, a record delivery for such payments, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"The Trump Administration has delivered 159 million Economic Impact Payments worth more than $267 billion to Americans in record time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. "These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing much-needed relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.

"

The last time a similar effort was undertaken, it took over two months to make 800,000 payments, the statement said. It did not specify what the previous payments were for.

Treasury said 120 million received their payment by direct deposit, 35 million by check and 4 million through prepaid debit cards.

The Treasury said on top of the $267 billion for American citizens and permanent residents, it sent out an additional $2.5 billion to territory residents in other US territories.