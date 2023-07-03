Nearly 160 People Detained in Paris Overnight Amid Ongoing Unrest - Reports

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) French police have detained 157 people overnight during the continuing protests in the country, recording three injuries among the law enforcement personnel and an attack on a police department and a gendarmerie barrack, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Monday, citing the French Interior Ministry.

The rioters set fire to 297 cars and 34 buildings, the broadcaster said.

France has been gripped by unrest since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions, as well as injuries among police officers.

