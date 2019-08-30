UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Nearly 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 1,598 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 423 people, including 127 women and 216 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,175 people, including 353 women and 599 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, eight internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 34 explosive devices, clearing 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of the territory in Daraa and Damascus provinces from mines over the given period.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

