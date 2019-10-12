UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours -Russian Military

Almost 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned back home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Almost 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned back home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,598 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 890 people, including 267 women and 454 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 708 people, including 212 women and 361 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.

6 hectares (5.9 acres) of land, destroying 41 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 434,000 refugees have returned back to Syria, including more than 137,000 Syrians from Lebanon and 296,000 from Jordan.

As the Syrian government has regained control in 2017 over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on infrastructure rehabilitation and creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

