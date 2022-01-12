Nearly 1,700 People Detained in Past Day in Almaty on Suspicion of Participation in Unrest

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's law enforcement officers on Tuesday detained nearly 1,700 participants in illegal activities, looting and other crimes, the commandant's office of Almaty said in a statement.

"Overall, 1,678 participants in illegal activities, looting and other crimes were detained. A total of 36 pieces of firearms and 1,476 rounds of ammunition were seized," the office said.