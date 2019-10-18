UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1,700 Syrian Kurds Seek Refuge In Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Nearly 1,700 Syrian Kurds seek refuge in Iraq

The United Nations said Friday that nearly 1,700 people, most of them women and children, had fled fighting in northeastern Syria and crossed into Iraq in recent days

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The United Nations said Friday that nearly 1,700 people, most of them women and children, had fled fighting in northeastern Syria and crossed into Iraq in recent days.

"For the fourth consecutive day, UNHCR ...

has been receiving hundreds of refugees crossing the border into Iraq from northeast Syria," UN refugee agency spokesman Andrej Mahecic told reporters in Geneva.

He first said that "over 1,600 Syrian refugees have been transported from the border areas to Bardarash refugee camp", about 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of the Syria-Iraq border, adding though that another 734 people had been registered crossing the border overnight.

Mahecic said the camp had "been prepped to receive the latestarrivals fleeing the fighting in northern Syria."

