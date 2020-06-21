Nearly 17Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia Since Outbreak - Public Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Almost 17 million tests for the coronavirus infection have been conducted in Russia since the outbreak, the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday, adding that 310,000 people are under medical supervision due to suspected COVID-19.

"As of June 20, 2020, 16,998,453 laboratory tests for the new coronavirus have been run," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

According to the statement, 310,774 people in Russia are currently under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.

To date, Russia has confirmed as many as 584,680 cases of the infection, including 8,111 fatalities and 339,711 recoveries.