Nearly 18% of Germans Administered First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Almost 18 percent of Germans have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Jens Spahn, the German health minister, said on Thursday.

"The number of vaccinations per day has reached high levels. From 500,000-700,000 shots are administered regularly, though not every day. Yesterday, 558,000 jabs were given. Thus, 19.9 million vaccines were administered; 14.

6 million people received at least one dose, which is 17.6 percent of all Germans," Spahn said during a press conference.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December in line with the EU rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their shots.

The country has so far registered four vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca.