Nearly 18% Of Germans Administered First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Almost 18 percent of Germans have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Jens Spahn, the German health minister, said on Thursday.
"The number of vaccinations per day has reached high levels. From 500,000-700,000 shots are administered regularly, though not every day. Yesterday, 558,000 jabs were given. Thus, 19.9 million vaccines were administered; 14.
6 million people received at least one dose, which is 17.6 percent of all Germans," Spahn said during a press conference.
Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December in line with the EU rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their shots.
The country has so far registered four vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca.