UrduPoint.com

Nearly 1Bln Children At 'Extremely High Risk' Globally Because Of Climate Change - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Nearly 1Bln Children at 'Extremely High Risk' Globally Because of Climate Change - UNICEF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) One in two children around the world live in conditions exposing them to the extremely harmful effects of climate change, with those in the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau jeopardized the most, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

In a study titled "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children's Climate Risk Index," UNICEF said it has conducted the first comprehensive analysis of climate risk from a child's perspective, ranking countries based on their young populations' exposure to climate and environmental shocks.

"Approximately 1 billion children - nearly half the world's 2.2 billion children - live in one of the 33 countries classified as 'extremely high-risk,'" UNICEF said.

The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases.

"Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food, and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

The UN agency called on governments and other relevant bodies to invest more in climate adaptation and resilience for children, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2030, raise awareness, engage young people in climate change policymaking, and ensure that the recovery from COVID-19 is green.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Water Young Lead Chad Guinea Guinea-Bissau Nigeria Central African Republic Gas From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

15 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

46 minutes ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

46 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.