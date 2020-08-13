Nearly 1Mln More US Workers File Jobless Claims Amid Fight Over Stimulus - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Some 963,000 more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said, even with no certainty on when they would be paid amid a continued fight in Congress between President Donald Trump's Republican party and its Democrats rival on what the compensation should be.

"In the week ending Aug 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 963,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. It was the first time since March that new weekly claims fell under the 1 million mark. Continuous weekly claims also showed filings from 15.5 million Americans, down from the previous week's 16.1 million. Republican and Democrat lawmakers have, however, been unable to agree over the past three weeks on what those laid-off workers should be getting as a weekly benefit under an upcoming coronavirus relief bill.