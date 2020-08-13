UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1Mln More US Workers File Jobless Claims Amid Fight Over Stimulus - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Nearly 1Mln More US Workers File Jobless Claims Amid Fight Over Stimulus - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Some 963,000 more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said, even with no certainty on when they would be paid amid a continued fight in Congress between President Donald Trump's Republican party and its Democrats rival on what the compensation should be.

"In the week ending Aug 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 963,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. It was the first time since March that new weekly claims fell under the 1 million mark. Continuous weekly claims also showed filings from 15.5 million Americans, down from the previous week's 16.1 million. Republican and Democrat lawmakers have, however, been unable to agree over the past three weeks on what those laid-off workers should be getting as a weekly benefit under an upcoming coronavirus relief bill.

Related Topics

Trump March Democrats Congress From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

26 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

29 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

41 minutes ago

Shibli renews Govt's commitment to transform Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

British Pakistani artist unveils artwork to pay tr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.