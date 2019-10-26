BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Nearly one million people have gathered in the center of Chile's capital of Santiago for a peaceful protest, the city mayor Karla Rubilar said amid the demonstrators' plan to hold the largest rally in the country's history.

"Chile is experiencing a historic event. A peaceful demonstration has gathered nearly 1 million people. Our country needs more dialogue and peaceful marches," Rubilar wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Chileans gathered on Plaza Baquedano and nearby streets in central Santiago.

Notably, at 11:00 p.m. on Friday (02:00 GMT on Saturday), a curfew will begin in the city.

The protests erupted in Chile earlier in October against the authorities' decision to raise public transport fares. The rallies subsequently grew into larger anti-government protests and turned violent. Nineteen people were killed in the unrest. The authorities have tightened security in large cities and introduced curfews across the country.