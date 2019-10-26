UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1Mln People Gather For Peaceful Rally In Chile's Protest-Hit Capital - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

Nearly 1Mln People Gather for Peaceful Rally in Chile's Protest-Hit Capital - Mayor

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Nearly one million people have gathered in the center of Chile's capital of Santiago for a peaceful protest, the city mayor Karla Rubilar said amid the demonstrators' plan to hold the largest rally in the country's history.

"Chile is experiencing a historic event. A peaceful demonstration has gathered nearly 1 million people. Our country needs more dialogue and peaceful marches," Rubilar wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Chileans gathered on Plaza Baquedano and nearby streets in central Santiago.

Notably, at 11:00 p.m. on Friday (02:00 GMT on Saturday), a curfew will begin in the city.

The protests erupted in Chile earlier in October against the authorities' decision to raise public transport fares. The rallies subsequently grew into larger anti-government protests and turned violent. Nineteen people were killed in the unrest. The authorities have tightened security in large cities and introduced curfews across the country.

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Santiago Chile October Event Million

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

5 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

4 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

6 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

5 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

5 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.