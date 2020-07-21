UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Nearly 2 in 5 Employed Americans Work on Site Amid Pandemic, 40% Increase From April- Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Some 39 percent of Americans still employed during the novel coronavirus crisis now say "all or nearly all" of their fellow workers now work on-site, reflecting a steady increase from 28 percent who said the same in April, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

The survey results "likely reflect the easing of stay-at-home orders, and the reopening of many economies, since the spring," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Even as more employees return to their work sites, the share of employees who say they are "very" or "moderately concerned" has remained stable - 47 percent in May, 48 percent in June and 47 percent in July thus far, the release said.

The poll also found a sharp increase since April in companies providing protective equipment such as masks and gowns - 66 percent in early July compared with 46 percent in April.

The US economic reopening has roughly tripled the daily number of new coronavirus cases from about 20,000 throughout much of April to about 60,000 in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University.

