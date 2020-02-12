UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2 in 5 US Republican Voters Want Romney Expelled Over Impeachment Vote - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Thirty-nine percent of Republican voters say Senator Mitt Romney should be kicked out of the Republican Party after voting to convict and remove from office President Donald Trump, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Thirty-nine percent of likely Republican voters think Romney should be expelled from the Republican Party. Only slightly more (43 percent) disagree, while nearly one-in-five (18 percent) are undecided," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Romney, the Republican nominee for president of the United States who lost to President Barack Obama in the 2012 election, voted for one of two articles of impeachment in the recent Senate trial Trump, claiming his decision was a matter of conscience.

Only two other presidents in US history faced a Senate trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives - Andrew Johnson, a Republican, in 1868 and Bill Clinton, a Democrat, in 1999. Both were exonerated in their subsequent Senate trials, with no lawmaker from their respective parties voting for conviction.

