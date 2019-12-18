UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2 Mln Syrian Refugees Return Home Due To Russia's Assistance - General Staff

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Nearly 500,000 Syrian refugees and 1.3 million internally displaced Syrians have returned home over the past one and a half year due to the assistance of the Russian Defense Ministry, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"As part of efforts to normalize a peaceful life, the Russian Defense Ministry continues to actively assist the Syrian government in the return of refugees. To resolve these issues, the interdepartmental coordination headquarters on refugees' return effectively operates in Moscow and the center for refugee reception, distribution and settlement operates in Damascus.

Over the past one and a half year, they have helped to return 495,000 refugees to the Syrian territory. A total of 1.3 million internally displaced persons have returned to their homes," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

