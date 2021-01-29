MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Every 55th person (1.87 percent) was infected with COVID-19 in England in the week from January 17-23, while the infection rate slightly decreased when compared to the beginning of the month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a fresh report on Friday.

In late December and early January, 2.06 percent of England's population were coronavirus-positive, according to the ONS.

"Infection rates remain high, with 1 in 55 (1.87%) of the population estimated to have the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the week ending 23 January 2021 (Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey (CIS))," the statistics office said.

At the same time, cases of the new coronavirus strain originating in the UK have decreased in most regions of England, except for East Midlands.

The hospitalization rate from January 17-23 was 33.5 per 100,000 people and slightly decreased when compared to the week before (35.2 per 100,00).

"Deaths involving COVID-19 [from January 9-16] represented 40.2% of all deaths in England compared with 33.9% in the previous week (ending 8 January 2021)," the ONS added.

According to the statistics office, over 12 percent of England's population had COVID-19 antibodies in December compared to less than six percent in September.

To date, the UK has reported over 3.7 million COVID-19 cases and more than 103,000 deaths. England has confirmed over 3.2 million cases and more than 90,000 fatalities.